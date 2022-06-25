Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

