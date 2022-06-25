Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,856 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $119.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.48. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.18. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total value of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,970. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.35.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

