Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOCU opened at $68.75 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.54.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Bank of America cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

