Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $238.19 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $268.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

