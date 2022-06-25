Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $456.81 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

