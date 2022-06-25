Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $411.39 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $475.91 and its 200 day moving average is $553.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $668.74.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

