Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

