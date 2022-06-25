Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.52 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

