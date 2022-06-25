Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.