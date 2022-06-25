Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.