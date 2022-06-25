Carret Asset Management LLC Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,291.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,590.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

