Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

