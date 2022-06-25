Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $139.86

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 139.86 ($1.71) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.53). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 131 ($1.60), with a volume of 36,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.50. The stock has a market cap of £123.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

