Catherine Wong Sells 3,750 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catherine Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Catherine Wong sold 36,000 shares of Domo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,988,640.00.

Shares of DOMO opened at $33.24 on Friday. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 234,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domo by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

