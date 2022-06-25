Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $240.25

Shares of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.25 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 218.50 ($2.68). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.72), with a volume of 198,102 shares trading hands.
CAML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.25) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.61) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £390.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.25.
In other news, insider Mike Prentis bought 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £13,915 ($17,044.34). Also, insider Mike Armitage bought 16,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £40,066.88 ($49,077.51).
About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)
Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.
