Centre Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 261,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 246,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

