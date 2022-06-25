Centre Asset Management LLC Invests $5.12 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,753 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. NVIDIA makes up 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,597,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.97. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

