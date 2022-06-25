Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

LEU opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.88 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.35. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.84). Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

