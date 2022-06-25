Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.38

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.38 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 13.85 ($0.17). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.86) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of £96.55 million and a PE ratio of -35.00.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

