Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications stock opened at $463.12 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.93 and its 200 day moving average is $552.44. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.