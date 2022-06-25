Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.
Charter Communications stock opened at $463.12 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $474.93 and its 200 day moving average is $552.44. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
