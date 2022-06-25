Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1129989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.
CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
About Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
