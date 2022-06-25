Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $39.30 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 1129989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

CHEF has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

