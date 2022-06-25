Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 11,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 199,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
