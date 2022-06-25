Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.7% during trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse traded as high as $38.32 and last traded at $38.29. Approximately 11,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 199,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 375,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,764,000 after purchasing an additional 97,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 789,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 150,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.