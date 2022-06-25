Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in Chevron by 6.3% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

