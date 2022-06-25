Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 4.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 19,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 31.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after buying an additional 41,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

