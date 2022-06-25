Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.82. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

