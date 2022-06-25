Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Chevron were worth $35,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

