Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Increased by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.82. The firm has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.