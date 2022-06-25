Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $1.79. Chimerix shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 24,546,002 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.
In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimerix (CMRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.