Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.70

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.70 and traded as low as $1.79. Chimerix shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 24,546,002 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMRX shares. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $180.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 17,994.28% and a negative return on equity of 118.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 15,000 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,758.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $65,234 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

