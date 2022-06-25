China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,342,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in China Life Insurance by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 287,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

