China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.87.
China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.
