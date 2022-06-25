Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.73. Cielo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,549 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.
Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.51 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.75%.
Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)
Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.
