Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and traded as high as $0.73. Cielo shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 7,549 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $528.51 million during the quarter. Cielo had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.75%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.0041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

Cielo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.