Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythm in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

