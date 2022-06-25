Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.70. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)
