Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.354 dividend. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,084.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.