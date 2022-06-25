CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.01

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.01 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 207.50 ($2.54). CLS shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.57), with a volume of 82,433 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.04) price target on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £855.53 million and a PE ratio of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 213.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 211.01.

In related news, insider William Holland acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £7,981.12 ($9,775.99). Insiders have bought 4,212 shares of company stock worth $828,231 over the last three months.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

