CMH Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.1% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

DIS stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

