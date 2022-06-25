CNB Bank Acquires 543 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

