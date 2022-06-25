CNB Bank Buys 1,205 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 791,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.