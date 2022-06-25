Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,086 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 470.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $1,342,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 60.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

ENB opened at $41.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.