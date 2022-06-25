Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 360 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.56%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

