Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 991 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 57,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.54.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.