Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,526,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,986,000 shares of company stock worth $203,858,660. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Oracle stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

