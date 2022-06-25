Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,491 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,965 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

