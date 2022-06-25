Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 854 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTXR opened at $26.42 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84.

