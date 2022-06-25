Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.54 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

