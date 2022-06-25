Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.88.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

