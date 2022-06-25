Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

