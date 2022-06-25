Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

