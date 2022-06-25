Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $718,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.62 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.