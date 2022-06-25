Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

