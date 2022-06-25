Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,457 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after acquiring an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after acquiring an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after acquiring an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.