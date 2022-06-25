Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 288 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $78.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

